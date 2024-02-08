The Quiet Ones

Nocturnes is immersive, experiential cinema at its most hypnotic. Breathtaking visuals and stunning sound design plant the viewer right in the middle of the universe of moths in this rare Indian entomological documentary. Filmmakers Anirban Dutta and Anupama Srinivasan follow ecologist Mansi Mungee and her assistant Bicki in their quest into the dense forests of Arunachal Pradesh to shine a light on the secret lives of moths. The intimate peep into the world of insects is juxtaposed against the overwhelming expanse of nature. There is also the tireless, laborious work and extraordinary commitment of the researchers.In a conversation with TMS, after the film’s premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, Dutta and Srinivasan dwell on what went into its making.

Excerpts:

Nocturnes is about a unique subject—the inner lives of moths. What took you to it?

Anirban: We have lived for a long time in Delhi. The sheer noise level that we experience there is cacophonic. There is a constant hum even when you listen to music at home. We’ve both felt that there is something very basic that has been taken away from us. We were thinking of making a film which would help us reconnect with nature and to some simple sounds like that of the water droplets or of the wind. We had a chance encounter with Mansi [Mungee] in Uttarkashi, where she told us about this incredible landscape, how she puts up these moth screens and how thousands of moths slowly come down on it.

It’s a subject we don’t associate Indian documentaries with…

Anupama: There has been a tendency to feel that film festivals, especially in the West, will accept Indian documentaries only if they are about a very serious social issue or about somebody fighting against the corrupt system. This was also at the back of our minds—why should we, as filmmakers, feel compelled only to talk about certain issues and only in certain forms? So, in this film, we haven’t followed any template. The story is very basic and simple. So, we could really get into the sound and the visual exploration in a very wonderful and detailed way.