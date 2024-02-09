National Green Tribunal notice to Centre over tourist trash in Himachal Pradesh

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought responses from the Centre and the Himachal Pradesh government on a plea seeking action over the issue of waste disposal and littering by tourists and commercial outlets in Himachal Pradesh’s Koksar, an extremely eco-sensitive area.

A bench of Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Expert Member Dr. A. Senthil Vel, took note of the massive environmental violations arising out of the non-compliance of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 in Koksar, situated at an altitude of 5,484 m in Lahaul & Spiti district on the Leh-Manali highway, an area that remains frozen for more than seven months in a year.

The green court also issued notices to the Central Pollution Control Board, the Himachal Pradesh Department of Environment, the Himachal Pradesh Pollution Control Board, the Deputy Commissioner, Lahaul & Spiti and the Village Panchayat, Koksar in the matter.

As per the plea, litter is not generated only by tourists but also by the commercial establishments and these wastes are not disposed, segregated or processed by local authority. The petition contended that despite being an extremely eco-sensitive region, Koksar has been mindlessly converted into a tourist point over the years, witnessing massive, uncontrolled volume of tourists.

Dumping of wastes and over-tourism, is directly upsetting the highly fragile ecology and endangering the existence of the para-glacier and the surrounding glaciers such as Rohtang, the petition contended.