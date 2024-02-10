Tilonia returns

The amphitheatre of Triveni Kala Sangam is buzzing with visitors and live Rajasthani folk music. Each step, adorned with multi-hued home linens, textiles, jewellery, home décor, leather work and furniture, exhibits exquisite local craftsmanship from the state of Rajasthan. The first Tilonia Bazaar was exhibited in Triveni Kala Sangam in Delhi in 1975 encouraged by cultural activists Kamaladevi Chattopadhyaya, Pupul Jayakar, Shona Ray and others, and it has been bridging the gap between rural craft and urban India since then. This year’s edition features a new collection of comfort apparel called ‘Araam’, among several other fresh products.

The bazaar, which is on till February 12 and boasts fine work by the rural artisans of the desert land, is an offshoot of the Barefoot College. Founded by Sanjit ‘Bunker’ Roy in 1972, the college is a non-profit based out of Tilonia in Rajasthan that has been involved in uplifting underprivileged communities from rural backgrounds across India. In 1975, when villages in Rajasthan were grappling with unemployment, leading to mass migration to cities, most artisans were unable to continue with their work and the local market was dwindling. It was in the same year that Barefoot College began promoting rural handicrafts through Tilonia, an initiative that brings local artisans together to make and sell their works, with a special focus on minorities.

Shweta, a member of the governing body of Tilonia, believes that the bazaar helps thousands of artisans from villages to find alternative markets in India. “Women from the villages in Rajasthan are trained so they can work from their homes. They use their traditional skills and we help them find the market sell their products.”