Metro mishap, faulty tunnel can’t make us Vishwa Guru

A network of underpasses and tunnels were built ahead of the G20 summit to provide easy access to the redeveloped Pragati Maidan complex complete with a world-class exhibition and convention centre. The tunnel connects Ring Road with India Gate through the Purana Qila Road. It’s been just 20 months since the Prime Minister inaugurated the project in 2022 but the tunnel has regularly faced traffic closures due to various problems.

The tunnel has leakage issues, cracks in concrete, water accumulation, inadequate drainage, inconsistent kerbstones, missing saucer drains, and unexplained groundwater seepage. The government department has sent a show cause notice to the contractors Larsen & Toubro (L&T), requesting the company to deposit a “minimum token amount of ₹500 crore” and to start repair work to address technical and design flaws in the tunnel.

People’s reaction to the tunnel issue too has been more or less ‘chalta hain.’ Such was not always the public response especially the government had to face the anger of the people when the completion of the Commonwealth Games infrastructure projects were over-shooting the deadlines. In 2009, when the concrete slab of the Delhi Metro rail at an under-construction site fell such was the public anger that the then managing director of the company, the most venerable E Sreedharan had to offer to resign to assuage public anger.

Such public rage is missing in the city today against the defective or altogether non-delivery of services. The residents of Delhi are probably living with a pang of guilt for having slowed down the process and quality of development in the city by opting for a manifesto of freebies rather than pay for development. The completion of the four phases of the Delhi Metro should have happened between 2016 and 2020.