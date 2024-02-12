Three Africans held with cocaine and other drugs in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has busted an international narcotic drugs syndicate and arrested three foreign nationals in this regard, an official said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as David Narh and Emmanual Owusu Nsiah, both residents of Ghana and Chimobi David Okpara, a native of Nigeria, were arrested with a total of 64 grams fine quality cocaine and 20 pills of ecstasy that were recovered from their possession.

Sharing details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Amit Kaushik said the Trans Yamuna Range of Special Cell, has been assigned with the task of keeping watch over the activities of party drug suppliers especially in the Trans Yamuna area of Delhi.

“In this process, specific information was received about the movement of two people involved in supplying party drugs,” the DCP said. He said, accordingly, a team was formed which laid a trap on SFS Flats road, Mayur Vihar phase-3, Delhi, and the accused persons, David Narh and Emmanual Owusu Nsiah, who were on a scooty were intercepted.

“On their search, a total of 56.69-gram cocaine and 20 pills of ecstasy were recovered,” the officer said, adding, a criminal case under the appropriate sections of law was registered against them in this regard and the accused were taken on police remand.

During interrogation, the alleged duo disclosed the name of another accused Chimobi David Okpara, who was the source of the recovered contraband, and who was also apprehended later.

Later he was produced in court and a search warrant of his flat in a Greater Noida Society was issued. Efforts are on to identify the chain of the syndicate,” the official said.