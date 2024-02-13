Centre, Haryana govt must talk to agitating farmers’ organisations: AAP

NEW DELHI: Attacking the BJP-led Centre and Haryana governments for adopting stringent measures to stop the farmers’ march from reaching the national capital, the AAP on Monday said the farmers’ demands should be met through consultation with farmers’ organisations without delay.
“I urge the Centre to hold talks with the agitating farmers and resolve their problems,” AAP state convenor Gopal Rai said.
Several farmer associations, mostly from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab, have called for the march on February 13 to demand a law guaranteeing MSP (minimum support orice) for their produce, one of the conditions they had set when they agreed to withdraw their agitation in 2021.
The ‘Delhi Chalo March’ organised by around 200 farmers’ unions and a large number of farmers is expected to reach the national capital on Tuesday from the three states.
Gopal Rai said the farmers producing food for the nation are faced with a host of hardships.
“They work to feed everyone in the country, irrespective of caste, religion, region, status, gender, and age. But to prevent the farmers’ march on February 13, the BJP government in Haryana, on the instructions of the BJP-led central government, is treating the farmers with a dictatorial attitude, adopting a manner more cruel manner than the British. To stop the farmers, it is adopting the tactics reminiscent of slavery,” Rai said.
Rai further claimed the martyrs who sacrificed themselves for India’s freedom must be turning in their graves when they see the atrocities perpetrated on the farmers in independent India for demanding what was assured to them by the Centre.
“The farmers want to come to Delhi, but roads have been barricaded to stop them... nails have been hammered in front of stone walls. This is like hitting nails into the hearts of farmers. I think nothing can be more unfortunate than this.” the AAP leader said.