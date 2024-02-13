Centre, Haryana govt must talk to agitating farmers’ organisations: AAP

NEW DELHI: Attacking the BJP-led Centre and Haryana governments for adopting stringent measures to stop the farmers’ march from reaching the national capital, the AAP on Monday said the farmers’ demands should be met through consultation with farmers’ organisations without delay.

“I urge the Centre to hold talks with the agitating farmers and resolve their problems,” AAP state convenor Gopal Rai said.

Several farmer associations, mostly from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab, have called for the march on February 13 to demand a law guaranteeing MSP (minimum support orice) for their produce, one of the conditions they had set when they agreed to withdraw their agitation in 2021.