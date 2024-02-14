Delhi Lieutenant Governor approves hiring of 376 workers on contract in courts for one year

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has approved the engagement of 376 retired officials on a contract basis against the vacant sanctioned posts in regular courts for a year or till the posts are filled up, according to a statement from Raj Niwas issued on Tuesday.

The move follows the approval from Saxena to fill 1,251 regular posts in the courts through Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) and the process for filling them up is underway. With the decision, 30 per cent of the current vacancies under various posts in city courts would be filled, the statement said.

“The L-G had earlier approved the filling up of 1251 regular posts in the courts through DSSSB and the process for filling up the same is going on. These 376 contractual workers comprise 30 per cent of the total vacant posts. A total of 112 of them will be recruited as Personal Assistants, 254 Junior Judicial Assistants, and 10 as Peon/Orderly/Dak Peon,” it read.

The Law Department of the Delhi government submitted that it had received a letter, dated December 7, last year from the Office of Principal District and Sessions Judge (Headquarters), through which it was informed that the direct recruitment process for the vacant posts is underway through Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB), according to the statement

However, it said that since it is a time-consuming process and the department is facing an acute shortage of staff, it has been requested to take the necessary approval for the engagement of retired officials for the vacant posts -- Junior Judicial Assistant, Peon/Orderly/Dak Peon and Personal Assistant -- for one year or till the vacant posts are filled up, it added.

Approval for engagement of retired officials: Govt

The statement said that since it is a time taking process and the department is facing acute shortage of staff, it has been requested to take the necessary approval for engagement of retired officials for the vacant posts -- Junior Judicial Assistant, Peon/Orderly/Dak Peon and Personal Assistant -- for one year or till the vacant posts are filled up, it added.