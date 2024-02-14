Excise policy case: Delhi Court extends bail of businessman

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the interim bail for liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru who was arrested in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam till February 15.

Special Judge M K Nagpal passed the order on an application filed by the accused who had been granted the relief on grounds of his wife’s medical condition.

A fresh medical document on his wife's condition was filed before the court on Tuesday, when the interim relief was to expire, claiming that she had developed certain complications after being discharged.

“Hence, given the above facts and circumstances, this application is now directed to be listed for hearing/further hearing on February 15, 2024... The interim bail of the accused shall stand extended till then,” the judge said.