Rift in INDIA bloc deepens as AAP says Congress doesn’t even deserve one seat in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The fissures in the opposition alliance INDIA bloc continue to deepen further with the AAP on Tuesday offering just one seat for Congress in Delhi in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The AAP said that the Congress does not even deserve one seat considering its performance in the previous polls in the national capital.

“Based on merit, the Congress party does not deserve even a single seat in Delhi but keeping in mind the ‘dharma of alliance’ we are offering them one seat in Delhi. We propose the AAP contest on six seats and Congress on one seat,” AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak told the media.

He said the AAP has been waiting for more than a month for the seat-sharing talks to resume for Delhi, but there has been no communication from the Congress. The AAP also announced candidates for two Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat and one in Goa.

This comes after Jayant Chaudhary-led RLD and JD(U)’s exit from the Opposition bloc. Another INDIA bloc ally Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress announced last week that it would contest alone in West Bengal.

Pathak said that the Congress has been dragging its feet on talks between members of the INDIA bloc. Earlier, the JD(U) also blamed the Congress for failing to develop a seat-sharing plan.

Both AAP and Congress have already announced that they would fight solo in all the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab and one Chandigarh parliamentary seat.

“There have been two official meetings between Congress and AAP on January 8 and 12. The talks happened in a good atmosphere but there were no results. There has been no meeting in the last month. We were told that the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is on and there will be a delay,” he said.

The Congress, however, said that seat-sharing would be done in a few days. Admitting that there has been a slight delay, Jairam Ramesh said, “This is a difficult task because we are contesting against a few parties at the state level. The INDIA alliance is for the LS elections. In Delhi and Punjab, we are contesting against AAP. But we are united at the national level,” he said, adding the alliance talks with DMK, NCP, Shiv Sena and SP were smooth.