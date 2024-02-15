24-year-old medical aspirant held for posing as doctor at city hospital

NEW DELHI: A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly posing as a doctor at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in central Delhi, police said on Wednesday.
The accused was identified as Ashutosh Tripathi, a resident of Burari in northwest Delhi. He had been preparing for the NEET (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test) medical entrance examination and had attempted the exam last year, albeit without success, a senior official shared.
According to the police, Tripathi was apprehended on Tuesday while he was found wandering in the emergency department with a stethoscope and a doctor’s coat in his bag.
A senior police official said that initially, when questioned by hospital staff, Tripathi presented himself as a doctor, later changing his statement to claim he was a medical student.
Doubts arose regarding his credentials, prompting the hospital to notify the police. “He seemed fond of donning the attire of a doctor, including the apron and stethoscope. However, he failed to provide any explanation regarding how he obtained these items,” the police official said, suggesting his presence in the hospital may have been for illicit purposes such as theft.
Additionally, the accused informed the police that he had been summoned by a friend to meet at the hospital, although this assertion is yet to be verified, according to the police.
Meanwhile, the police have registered an FIR under Section 170 (impersonating a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code at the North Avenue police station.