24-year-old medical aspirant held for posing as doctor at city hospital

NEW DELHI: A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly posing as a doctor at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in central Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

The accused was identified as Ashutosh Tripathi, a resident of Burari in northwest Delhi. He had been preparing for the NEET (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test) medical entrance examination and had attempted the exam last year, albeit without success, a senior official shared.

According to the police, Tripathi was apprehended on Tuesday while he was found wandering in the emergency department with a stethoscope and a doctor’s coat in his bag.

A senior police official said that initially, when questioned by hospital staff, Tripathi presented himself as a doctor, later changing his statement to claim he was a medical student.