Delhi High Court issues notice over DDA plea in Dhaula Kuan mosque case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice on a petition by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) seeking removal of the stay which protects a 100-year-old Shahi Masjid and premises in Dhaula Kuan, from any action by the civic authority.

Earlier in November 2023, the High Court directed the authorities to not take any action, as of now, against the mosque, a graveyard and a school near Kitchener Lake, Bagh Mochi in Dhaula Kuan while hearing a plea apprehending demolition.

Before Justice Sachin Datta, the DDA said the area in question forms part of Central Ridge, a protected forest, where residential and commercial activities are prohibited.

The Delhi government’s religious committee has approved the removal of encroachment from there, the court was informed.

On DDA’s plea, issuing notice to Shahi Masjid and Qabristan Kangal Shah, the high court sought replies within 10 days.

During hearing, the court asked the DDA’s counsel as to whether the encroachment included the masjid and on what basis the authorities were contemplating the removal of the mosque.