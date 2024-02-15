Delhi High Court seeks Centre’s stand on plea against surrogacy age cap

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has sought the response of the Centre and the city government over a plea challenging the age limit for couples to undergo surrogacy procedures under the Surrogacy Act.
A division bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan was dealing with a plea moved by a couple stating to be “deprived of the opportunity to have children” as they have crossed the age limit set as per Section 4(iii)c(I) of the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021.
Under these provisions, in order to undergo the surrogacy procedure, a couple must be married and the woman should be between the age of 23 and 50 years, while the man should be aged 26 to 55 years on the day of certification.
The petitioners approached the High Court after the state medical board refused to issue the certificate of “medical indication” for surrogacy to them on the ground that the “Intending Woman has crossed the upper age limit” under the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021.
They said they wanted to opt for surrogacy but the medical board rejected their application in a “mechanical manner” without looking at the facts.
The petitioner couple argued that this is an “unreasonable and arbitrary restriction” and is in violation of Article 21 of the Constitution; “violation of fundamental rights of the petitioners as by rejecting the application the right of procreation has been taken away from the petitioners without any plausible cause,” the plea read.
During the hearing, the bench, also comprising Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, expressed concerns, saying as the age limit was set by the legislation through scientific deliberation and advice, any divergence from the regulations may interfere with the medical procedures involved. The court remarked that “Science has some frontiers” and the court is “not going to meddle with science.”
“Let’s respect it. You cannot have a deformed child. Let’s not play around with the unborn child’s life. The age limit in the Surrogacy Act has been prescribed on some scientific basis. We are not going to sit in judgment over the wisdom of the legislature which is based on some scientific advice,” the High Court remarked.
The High Court, however, issued a notice to the respondent authorities including the Centre and Delhi government while posting the matter for further hearing on May 9.
‘Against fundamental right to procreate’
The petitioner argued that the age cap under the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021 is an “unreasonable and arbitrary restriction” and is in violation of Article 21 of the Constitution;
“the right of procreation has been taken away without any plausible cause,” the petitioner argued. Under the provisions of the Act, to avail the surrogacy procedure, the woman should be between 23 and 50 years of age, while the age of the man should be 26 to 55.