Delhi High Court seeks Centre’s stand on plea against surrogacy age cap

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has sought the response of the Centre and the city government over a plea challenging the age limit for couples to undergo surrogacy procedures under the Surrogacy Act.

A division bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan was dealing with a plea moved by a couple stating to be “deprived of the opportunity to have children” as they have crossed the age limit set as per Section 4(iii)c(I) of the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021.

Under these provisions, in order to undergo the surrogacy procedure, a couple must be married and the woman should be between the age of 23 and 50 years, while the man should be aged 26 to 55 years on the day of certification.

The petitioners approached the High Court after the state medical board refused to issue the certificate of “medical indication” for surrogacy to them on the ground that the “Intending Woman has crossed the upper age limit” under the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021.