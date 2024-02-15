Protestor-proof: Sound cannon, trenches in place at singhu border

NEW DELHI: Even as the farmers struggled to breach the barricades at the Shambhu border in Haryana’s Ambala for the second straight day on Wednesday, 190 km away at the Singhu border, the Delhi Police continued to man the borders by digging big trenches alongside the road and deploying Long Range Acoustic Devices (LRAD) to disperse the ryots in case they make it to the national capital.

A long-range acoustic device, commonly known as a sound cannon, is a specialised loudspeaker that produces a high-pitch-unbearable sound. The device weighs between 6.8 kg and 150 kg and can emit sounds of up to 152 decibels.

The Delhi Police has also brought one such machine to the Singhu border, installed atop a police vehicle. The idea is to make a person temporarily rattled, forcing him to leave the place without the use of violence. On Tuesday, clashes with Haryana Police led to injuries on both sides, as the police resorted to tear gas and water cannons to disperse the angry protestors. The police in Haryana have been receiving flak from the political parties over the usage of drones in dropping tear gas canisters.

At the Singhu border, the trenches on the bylanes and streets at the border to stop the farmers gave commuters or people coming to Delhi a harrowing time. JCB machines took down prominent territorial signage installed at the Delhi-Haryana Singhu border.

Police officers present at the spot told this newspaper that it is to ensure that the signage does not obstruct the tear gas shells fired by security personnel towards the protesting farmers.

Meanwhile, the commuters continued to face inconvenience as the traffic was not allowed for the second day. Santosh Kumar, 33, expressed helplessness after being alighted a kilometre from the Singhu border.