Debt-ridden jobless man from Ashok Nagar robs in-laws, lands in police net

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly robbing his in-law’s house in southeast Delhi’s Sunlight Colony area, an official said on Thursday. The accused, identified as Karan Karautiya (30), resident of New Ashok Nagar, revealed under interrogation that he committed the crime as he was unemployed and burdened with debt.
The police arrested him within four hours of committing the crime and recovered over Rs 11 lakh in cash along with jewellery from his possession.
According to the police, on Wednesday, Umang, the complainant, resident of Sunlight Colony, reported a burglary at his house. He said that on the day of the incident, he along with his father was at the office while his mother had gone out to the market.
At about 3:30 pm, his brother-in-law Karan contacted the house help, Manohar, over phone and asked him to come to the Bala Sahib Gurdwara.
“Accordingly, the servant locked the house and left. Around 4 pm, the complainant’s father returned home and found that the locker containing cash and jewellery was missing. The latches of the door at the back of the house were open and cash amounting to Rs 11-12 lakh along with gold jewellery were missing from the house,” said DCP(Southeast) Rajesh Deo.
During the investigation, it was found that there was no tampering with the rest of the belongings in the house, only the safe containing money and jewellery was missing from the almirah. “Circumstances suggested involvement of someone well aware of the details of the house as well as where the valuables were kept,” the DCP said. The complainant suspected the involvement of his brother-in-law Karan.
“The accused was traced and nabbed within four hours from Karol Bagh, and a bag containing Rs 11,59,000 in cash and jewellery was recovered from his possession,” the DCP said.
During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he had taken loans amounting to Rs 7 lakh and was in urgent need of money to pay back the loans.