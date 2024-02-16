Debt-ridden jobless man from Ashok Nagar robs in-laws, lands in police net

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly robbing his in-law’s house in southeast Delhi’s Sunlight Colony area, an official said on Thursday. The accused, identified as Karan Karautiya (30), resident of New Ashok Nagar, revealed under interrogation that he committed the crime as he was unemployed and burdened with debt.

The police arrested him within four hours of committing the crime and recovered over Rs 11 lakh in cash along with jewellery from his possession.

According to the police, on Wednesday, Umang, the complainant, resident of Sunlight Colony, reported a burglary at his house. He said that on the day of the incident, he along with his father was at the office while his mother had gone out to the market.

At about 3:30 pm, his brother-in-law Karan contacted the house help, Manohar, over phone and asked him to come to the Bala Sahib Gurdwara.