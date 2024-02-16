Delhi: Cars collide head-on in Kirti Nagar, one driver killed, another survives

NEW DELHI: A 27-year-old man was killed in a car crash after the vehicle in which he was traveling collided with another in west Delhi’s Kirti Nagar area, an official said on Thursday.The deceased was identified as Vansh Jolly, a resident of Mansarovar Garden in Delhi.

Sharing the details, the official said that information was received at about 5.49 p.m. on Wednesday regarding the incident following which a police team was rushed to the spot.

Upon reaching the spot, the police team found that it was an accident between two cars. “In one of those cars (Hyundai Elantra), one person namely Vansh Jolly, a resident of Mansarovar Garden was found dead in the driver seat. In another car (Toyota Etios) one person Rajesh Arora was found present, who was driving the car,” said a senior police officer.

The officer further said that the crime and forensic teams were called to the spot. “The accident happened towards BCD Chowk and an FIR under relevant provisions of law has been registered at Kirti Nagar police station,” said the officer.