Delhi L-G praises AAP govt on first day of Budget session of Assembly

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena on Thursday heaped praises on the AAP-led government for its achievements while addressing the Assembly at the beginning of the Budget session.

Saxena highlighted the government’s achievements, including the installation of more than one lakh CCTV cameras, five lakh citizens availing free treatment under the ‘Delhi Arogya Kosh’ scheme, and the addition of 1,650 electric buses to the fleet.

Though his speech was marred by interruptions from opposition BJP members, the L-G continued with his speech. Seven out of the eight BJP MLAs in the House, barring Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, were marshalled out by the Speaker for interrupting the address.

During his speech, the L-G underscored that the power demand that rose to 7,438 MW in 2023, was successfully met with zero load shedding.

“Electricity rates have not been increased in the last eight years and the tariff remains the lowest among all the neighbouring states,” he said.