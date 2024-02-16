Discuss Delhi Jal Board audit report in Assembly: Delhi BJP unit ups the ante

NEW DELHI: The Delhi unit of BJP on Thursday demanded that the report of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) audit, conducted by the be Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), be discussed immediately on the floor of the Assembly, alleging “massive corruption in the DJB.”

“According to the CAG audit, there has been massive corruption in the DJB for the fiscal year 2017-18. We demand that the audit report be discussed immediately,” Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said.

Sachdeva said, that according to the CAG audit, the accounts of the Jal Board are not being fully disclosed; the accounts that are being shown are not reliable. He said, as per the rules, accounts need to be deposited with the CAG within three months of the end of the financial year. But according to the CAG, no accounts have been deposited by the DJB since 2015, and these accounts have been active even in 2021.

“Not only this, the Jal Board has reported a total loss of Rs 766.31 cr for the fiscal year 2017-18, but after the audit, this loss has been revealed to be Rs 1933.07 cr,” he said.

Sachdeva said the DJB had informed the CAG in writing that there had been a loss of Rs 9306.20 cr, but when the accounts were deposited, losses worth only Rs 2747.79 cr were found.