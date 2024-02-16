Discuss Delhi Jal Board audit report in Assembly: Delhi BJP unit ups the ante

NEW DELHI: The Delhi unit of BJP on Thursday demanded that the report of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) audit, conducted by the be Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), be discussed immediately on the floor of the Assembly, alleging “massive corruption in the DJB.”
“According to the CAG audit, there has been massive corruption in the DJB for the fiscal year 2017-18. We demand that the audit report be discussed immediately,” Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said.
Sachdeva said, that according to the CAG audit, the accounts of the Jal Board are not being fully disclosed; the accounts that are being shown are not reliable. He said, as per the rules, accounts need to be deposited with the CAG within three months of the end of the financial year. But according to the CAG, no accounts have been deposited by the DJB since 2015, and these accounts have been active even in 2021.
“Not only this, the Jal Board has reported a total loss of Rs 766.31 cr for the fiscal year 2017-18, but after the audit, this loss has been revealed to be Rs 1933.07 cr,” he said.
Sachdeva said the DJB had informed the CAG in writing that there had been a loss of Rs 9306.20 cr, but when the accounts were deposited, losses worth only Rs 2747.79 cr were found.
“This means there is no account of the Rs 6558.41 cr. The Jal Board also stated there was Rs 10.12 cr in cash in hand, but when it was audited, only Rs 58 lakh were found. This means that according to their own written account, the Jal Board is unable to account for a total of Rs 9.54 cr,” he said.
The Delhi BJP chief alleged that the DJB has shown checks in transit of Rs 974.58 cr, but only checks worth Rs 8.06 cr have been confirmed.
The Delhi government has stated in its response that they have a total loan of Rs 26,238 cr and an interest of Rs 25,257 cr on it. But on the other hand, the DJB says that it has a loan of Rs 26,238 cr and an interest of Rs 19,151 cr on it, Sachdeva said.
“But when audited by the CAG, it has been found that the loan is Rs 21,540 cr and the interest is Rs 22,447 cr . There is a direct scam of Rs 5,000 cr . This is why the Jal Board has not responded to the 21 letters written by the CAG,” the Delhi BJP chief alleged.
‘Concealing accounts, flouting rules’
