‘Parole, a privilege not right’: Delhi HC dismisses plea of realtors serving 182-yr sentence

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has dismissed a plea seeking an extension of parole by a realtor who has been avoiding a sentence of 182 years for duping buyers, observing the grant of parole is a “privilege” and not a “right” to be extended in routine.

Against the builder, there were 344 complaints filed by home buyers who deposited over Rs 90 lakh for the purchase of plots.

In his plea, the petitioner realtor said, he has already served seven years in custody, having been sentenced to 182 years in jail by a consumer forum in an execution case instituted by an association representing the plot buyers.

Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta noted that the petitioner has been avoiding the execution of legal sentences for years together without even preferring the applications before the competent authority for extension of the grant of parole.

The high court said, it may be observed that proceedings and orders passed by the District Consumer Forum are not a subject matter of challenge before this Court and the present petition only relates to the extension of parole, which is governed by Delhi Prison Rules, 2018.