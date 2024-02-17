Open school of learning to offer 30 new courses

NEW DELHI: Delhi University’s Open School of Learning (SOL) will offer 30 short term courses like cyber security, tax assessment and motor driving- the courses which will be accessible to all.

The registration process for the Center for Innovative Skill-Based Courses (CISBC) under the Campus of Open Learning of the School of Open Learning, has already started.

SOL Director, Prof. Payal Mago told that the registration process has been started from February 15 which will close on March 15.

Under CISBC, 30 courses like English Proficiency, GST Executive, Cyber Security, Tax Assessment, Motor Driving, Medical Transcription, Radio Jockeying, Bakery and Confectionery, A/C and Refrigerator Repair, Beauty and Hair Make-up have been included. Prof. Payal Mago said that the courses are effective and job-oriented which will provide practical skills relevant to current job demands. Certificates for these courses will be jointly recognized by the University of Delhi and national/international organisations.