It’s a battle of Mahabharat, says Amit Shah about upcoming Lok Sabha elections

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is also the BJP’s principal strategist, on Sunday compared the upcoming Lok Sabha elections with the battle of Mahabharata, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the BJP camp to seek the country’s development. The “INDI alliance”, he said, represented dynastic parties under the Congress, which is making every effort to ruin the country.

Shah lashed out at the Opposition at BJP’s national convention. “Just as in the Mahabharata war, there were two camps — the Kauravas and Pandavas — today there are two camps ahead of the polls.”

Predicting a massive mandate for the BJP-led NDA for the third consecutive term, Shah said the nation has decided to “bless PM Modi again.”

“An alliance of dynastic parties can never benefit the nation. India’s development will be achieved only through Modi ji’s thinking and diligence. India is on the path of becoming ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047,” he asserted, adding that Congress has always created instability in the country.

“For the first time, 140 crore people of Bharat have dreamt of building a great country and this is going to turn into a reality by Modi ji. Freedom from corruption, poverty, dynastic politics and appeasement — all of it has been achieved through good governance and the developmental model of the Modi government in the last 10 years,” he said. He assured the nation that it would be free of terrorism, separatism and Naxalism in the Modi government’s third term. He also slammed the INDIA bloc for being a supporter of corruption. “It is a congregation of seven dynastic parties,” Shah said.

Speaking on the party’s resolution titled ‘BJP: Desh ki aasha, vipaksha ki hatasha’ (BJP: Country’s hope, opposition’s despair), Shah said that the opposition is full of “2G, 3G and 4G” parties, a reference to the second, third and fourth generation of families running these political parties.