‘Nari Shakti’: Two new all-woman police posts in Khan Market, Shraddhanand Marg in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Delhi L-G VK Saxena and Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Sunday inaugurated two All-Women Police Posts (AWPPs) at Shraddhanand Marg and Khan market. The AWPP at Shraddhanand Marg would come under the jurisdiction of Kamla Market police station in the central district while the other one would come under the limits of Tughlak Road police station.

Sub Inspector Puja Saini has been posted as the incharge of the Khan Market Police Post, supported by nine subordinate woman officers. The Khan Market Police Post was established in 2016 and it has been central to maintaining law and order in this dynamic locale. The Shraddhanand Marg Police Post will have Sub Inspector Kiran Sethi in charge.

The L-G said female victims will now be able to tell their problems freely to women officers and the force will immediately ensure a resolution. He asked the Delhi Police to establish AWPPs after its all-women’s team was adjudged as the best marching contingent at this year’s Republic Day parade.

“At present, women account for 15.17% of the Delhi Police and we remain committed to increasing the strength of women in the police force to 33% as soon as possible”, following the vision of “Nari Shakti”,” the L-G said, adding that such police posts are the need of the hour.

According to the officials, the inauguration of AWPPs heralds a new era of inclusivity and efficiency in policing.