Supreme Court order to bring no relief for Kejriwal from ED’s threat

This was a week of political theatrics with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal scheduled to appear before the Special Court adjudicating in the cases filed by the Enforcement Directorate. The week before last the ED moved the court stating that Kejriwal had refused to entertain its summons to join investigation in the Delhi liquor scam case.

As AAP built strategy to ward off the threat, like in the past, Kejriwal decided to take refuge in the confines of the legislative assembly to escape the summons of the court. With the Delhi assembly’s budget session in progress, the court gave the Delhi Chief Minister relief from appearance before it till the end of the session and appear on March 16.

The court order, however, doesn’t guard him from appearance before the ED, which has issued a fresh summon for appearance this week. He may forward the same reason for non-appearance as done on Saturday last using the alibi of the ongoing budget session of the assembly. Initially, no agenda had been circulated for any legislative business on Saturday. The decision to have the vote of confidence was taken on Friday to ‘create’ legislative work to put forward a credible reason before the court for non-appearance.

Kejriwal may have got a temporary relief and bought some precious time but at what cost – belittling the legislative proceedings. The Vote of Confidence is moved by the treasury benches in the event of the ceremonial head of the government that is governors in the state and President at the centre asking it to do so. In this case, Lt Governor VK Saxena is not known to have given any such direction.

There has also not been any claim by the rival political parties of Kejriwal having lost the majority on the floor of the house that he should seek a vote of confidence. It’s clear that the moving of the vote of confidence was orchestrated to avoid an appearance in the court.

But does the court order stop the ED from arresting Kejriwal in the liquor scam case. The threat of the same has become graver ever since in another money-laundering case, then Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren was arrested. To the credit of Soren, he managed a smooth transfer of power to a close aide and also ensured the survival of the JMM-Congress government.