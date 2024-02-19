Supreme Court to hear Sharad Pawar faction’s plea against Election Commission order today

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court , on Monday, will hear the Sharad Pawar faction’s petition challenging an Election Commission order recognising Ajit Pawar faction as the real NCP and granting it the clock symbol.

A three-judge bench comprising Justices Surya Kant, Dipankar Datta and K V Viswanathan will hear the matter. On February 12, the Sharad Pawar-led faction moved to the top court, challenging the EC’s order. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the leader, had sought an urgent hearing of the case on February 19.

He said that because of the poll panel order, Sharad Pawar will likely face the whip of Ajit Pawar in the Maharashtra Assembly session scheduled to get underway on February 20.

“This is a matter of extreme urgency. Because of the Election Commission order, Sharad Pawar will be subject to the whip of Ajit Pawar. The session in Maharashtra starts next week. We have not been given any symbol at all,” he said.