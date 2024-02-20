Meerut metro unveiled: Minister calls for robust urban connectivity

NEW DELHI: The first look of the Meerut Metro train set was presented and handed over to the National Capital Region Transport Corporation at Savli, Gujarat.

Union Minister for Urban Development, Hardeep Singh Puri, commended the unveiling of the indigenously designed metro train set for the Meerut section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor.

Addressing the event virtually, Puri underscored the importance of developing a robust public transportation system in metropolitan areas, referencing the government’s urban rejuvenation vision since 2014. He spotlighted the significant expansion of India’s metro network from 248 km in 2014 to 905 km, noting the Meerut Metro’s role in this ongoing transformation.

Route, Stations, Capacity

The Meerut Metro, equipped with three-car train sets, has a capacity of over 700 passengers. The 23 km corridor includes 13 stations, with 18 km of elevated and 5 km of underground sections. Of these stations, nine are elevated, three are underground, and one is at grade, serving as the depot station.