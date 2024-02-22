30 names shortlisted for V-C post in Jamia Millia Islamia University, interviews on Feb 26 and 27

NEW DELHI: The Education Ministry has shortlisted 30 names for the post of Vice Chancellor of the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University, which is being handled by an officiating V-C for over three months now. Among the shortlisted candidates, five of them are reportedly from Jamia itself while 11 are from the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). The candidates will have group discussions followed by interviews on February 26 and February 27.

A final list of three candidates will made after the interview and handed over to the education ministry to finalise the potential candidate for the institution. Sources added that usually the ministry shortlists 20 names for the post but this time, 30 names have been shortlisted.

The five candidates from JMI include Professor Dr Ibraheem from the Electrical Engineering department, Professor Seemi Farhat Bashir from the department of Biosciences and who has also been the dean of students, Professor Nuzhat Parveen Khan who is the Professor and former Dean, at Faculty of Law, Jamia, Professor Majid Jameel from the department of electrical engineering and Professor Eqbal Hussain from the law faculty.

Professor Eqbal Hussain is currently holding the charges of the officiating V-C. He was appointed as the Pro Vice Chancellor of the University by the former Jamia VC Najma Akhtar. The search committee constituted to shortlist the names had its first meeting on January 31. Meanwhile, the second meeting took place on February 15 when these 30 names were shortlisted.