BJP gives all-party meet on DJB one-time settlement of bills miss, Congress attends

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Thursday stayed away from the all-party meeting called by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to discuss complaints about “inflated” water bills. However, the meeting was attended by Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely.

Kejriwal, who chaired the meeting, alleged that the BJP’s absence from the all-party meet indicated “their opposition to the one-time settlement scheme, which aims to provide relief to lakhs of people in Delhi.”

Earlier this month, the government approved the scheme allowing residents to clear their pending water bills after paying reduced amounts that have been recalculated based on their usage pattern. It will relieve over a million consumers complaining of inflated water bills for several years, especially since the Covid-19 lockdown, when meter readings became erratic, the government said.

According to officials, most residents have, as a result, stopped paying these bills entirely, significantly reducing the water utility’s revenues.