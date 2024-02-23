BJP gives all-party meet on DJB one-time settlement of bills miss, Congress attends

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Thursday stayed away from the all-party meeting called by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to discuss complaints about “inflated” water bills. However, the meeting was attended by Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely.
Kejriwal, who chaired the meeting, alleged that the BJP’s absence from the all-party meet indicated “their opposition to the one-time settlement scheme, which aims to provide relief to lakhs of people in Delhi.”
Earlier this month, the government approved the scheme allowing residents to clear their pending water bills after paying reduced amounts that have been recalculated based on their usage pattern. It will relieve over a million consumers complaining of inflated water bills for several years, especially since the Covid-19 lockdown, when meter readings became erratic, the government said.
According to officials, most residents have, as a result, stopped paying these bills entirely, significantly reducing the water utility’s revenues.
However, according to the AAP, the scheme files are allegedly being “held by the secretaries”. “The issues related to services are under the Central government. That is why there is pressure on the officers,” the party said in a statement. The BJP, however, alleged that the Kejriwal government itself sends wrong water bills to the people of the city.
The scheme on paper
Why: 10L users say received ‘inflated’ bills
Reason: Meter readings are erratic during Covid; Many have stopped paying the bills entirely
How bills will be recast
1. Using 2 okay readings in past 5 yrs
2. Based on the neighbour’s reading Revenue expectation: Rs 2,500 crore