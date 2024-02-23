Delhi: Banker stabbed to death on birthday, 6 nabbed

NEW DELHI: A 23-year-old bank employee was allegedly stabbed to death by the staff of a restaurant where he had gone along with his freinds to celebrate his birthday. The incident in which Jatin, a resident of the Budh Vihar area was killed, was reported from an eatery located in a Pitampura mall. His friends also received injuries when they were trying to save him.

“So far, we have got to know that it all started due to some misunderstanding with the restaurant workers, a quarrel ensued between the workers and Jatin, who was later stabbed in the chest, and two of his friends, identified as Varad and Prashan also received injuries when they intervened,” a senior police officer said.

According to the police, they got a PCR call on Wednesday at 6.30 am from BM Hospital regarding one man admitted with serious injuries.

“After getting the call, a police team including ACP Mangolpuri and SHO of Mangolpuri rushed to the scene. Initial investigation suggested an accident, however, further investigation revealed that the incident of quarrel in a hotel,” said the officer.