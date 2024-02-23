Delhi High Court stays privileges committee action on suspended BJP MLAs

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the privileges committee of the Delhi Legislative Assembly to stay the proceedings against the seven BJP MLAs suspended indefinitely for interrupting Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena’s address during the Budget session of the assembly.
“Since I have started hearing today, privileges committee should not continue (proceedings). All further proceedings must be kept in abeyance,” Justice Subramonoium Prasad remarked during the third consecutive hearing of the matter before the high court.
The suspension of the MLAs has resulted in their constituencies going unrepresented in the House, the court pointed out. “He is a representative of the people in the assembly. There is a constituency which is going unrepresented,” the court said.
On Wednesday, Justice Subramonium Prasad had asked the seven suspended BJP MLAs to meet the Speaker, after he was apprised that the L-G had accepted their apology.
The court was dealing with the petitions filed by MLAs, Mohan Singh Bisht, Ajay Mahawar, OP Sharma, Abhay Verma, Anil Vajpayi, Jitender Mahajan, and Vijender Gupta, challenging their suspension from the Assembly.
The MLAs’ counsel submitted that they wrote a letter of apology to the L-G which was accepted by him. The counsel also told the court that the issue was being “politicised” by the AAP.
“Although the court was told that it wasn’t political, we felt otherwise. We wrote a letter to the L-G. The L-G accepted it. However, political comments are being made… Political messages are floating” the counsel said.
Justice Prasad had said the matter will be taken up on Thursday, while asking the suspended MLAs to meet the Speaker. “Meet the speaker. It is a small issue for this court. This court is not a political platform. I’ll only be looking at the law,” the court had said, adding, if things can be resolved outside, an attempt must be made.