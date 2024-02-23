Delhi High Court stays privileges committee action on suspended BJP MLAs

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the privileges committee of the Delhi Legislative Assembly to stay the proceedings against the seven BJP MLAs suspended indefinitely for interrupting Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena’s address during the Budget session of the assembly.

“Since I have started hearing today, privileges committee should not continue (proceedings). All further proceedings must be kept in abeyance,” Justice Subramonoium Prasad remarked during the third consecutive hearing of the matter before the high court.

The suspension of the MLAs has resulted in their constituencies going unrepresented in the House, the court pointed out. “He is a representative of the people in the assembly. There is a constituency which is going unrepresented,” the court said.

On Wednesday, Justice Subramonium Prasad had asked the seven suspended BJP MLAs to meet the Speaker, after he was apprised that the L-G had accepted their apology.