'AAP leaders in panic mode': BJP on AAP's allegations about Delhi CM's possible arrest

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP on Friday said the AAP leaders are in a panic mode as the ED and CBI investigations into the liquor scam have reached a crucial point where the arrest of the Chief Minister is a possibility.

"Due to political frustration and panic, AAP leaders have unsuccessfully attempted to generate sympathy for Arvind Kejriwal by spreading rumours of his arrest in the next two to three days,” the saffron party leaders added.

They said while Kejriwal and his colleagues spread the illusion of “democracy being murdered” under BJP rule, they have formed an alliance with Congress, which imposed an Emergency, silencing the voices of lakhs of people, including politicians, jailing them. Under BJP rule, despite refusing seven ED notices, Kejriwal is free today, whereas during Congress rule, millions were imprisoned for months without notice or warrant, BJP retorted.

BJP jibed at AAP saying Kejriwal himself does not have faith in the INDIA bloc, and their defeat was anticipated by Kejriwal when he said whether the bloc wins or not in 2024, AAP will defeat BJP in 2029.