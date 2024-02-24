After AAP-Cong 4:3 Delhi deal, INDIA bloc says talks on course

NEW DELHI: After it struck a deal with the Samajwadi Party in UP and AAP in Delhi, the Congress has renewed its seat-sharing talks with Trinamool Congress and J&K, party leaders said.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said on Friday that discussions with partners in J&K and Bengal are on. “Talks with Mamata Banerjee are continuing,” said Ramesh, adding “Two days are enough for any decision in politics.” However, late Friday night, Trinamool’s Derek O’Brien said there has been “no change” in the party’s stand of contesting all 42 seats in Bengal, a few in Assam and one seat in Meghalaya.

In J&K, the Congress has proposed a seat-sharing formula of three seats each for both Congress and National Conference, said sources.

Sources said Congress and AAP have already finalized a blueprint for seven seats in Delhi: AAP will contest four seats and the remaining three, its alliance partner. Both parties have also worked out a deal for Haryana, Gujarat, Chandigarh, and Goa. Though AAP and Congress were expected to make a joint statement on Friday, a decision on Gujarat’s Bharuch constituency — a seat held by the late Congress leader Ahmed Patel — posed a last-minute hurdle.