Delhi: Man arrested for impersonating as 'Wing Commander' and breaching IAF station in Palam

NEW DELHI: A 39-year-old man was arrested for attempting to enter the Indian Air Force station at Palam area by impersonating as a ‘Wing Commander’, a police officer said on Friday.

Vinayak Chadha, a resident of Malka Ganj area, managed to breach the first layer of security by presenting forged identity papers but was apprehended during a check by the second layer. When questioned, the imposter said that he wanted to get a treatment at the Air Force dental hospital, hence he used fake identification to gain access.

DCP (Southwest) Rohit Meena said that a PCR call was received on Thursday regarding unauthorised entry of a man into the IAF Station Palam, 3 Wing Camp Area, near Sadar Bazar Metro Station in Delhi Cantonment after which a team was sent to the location.

“The team found that one Vinayak Chadha was intercepted by IAF personnel while attempting to enter the restricted area,” the DCP said.

After preliminary inquiry, the man was handed over to the Investigative Officer, along with a forged identity card and several other liquor cards bearing the names of different defence personnel.