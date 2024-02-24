Delhi: Man killed, minor injured as Mercedes hits scooter

NEW DELHI: A 69-year-old man died while his 5-year-old granddaughter sustained grave injuries after their scooter was hit by a reckless Mercedes Benz in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka area, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Wednesday morning. The deceased was identified as Arun Kumar. Shreeda Goswami, the granddaughter of the deceased, is undergoing treatment.

The deceased, Arun Kumar, was travelling on a scooter with his granddaughter when they were hit by the speeding luxury vehicle. Both are residents of the Dwarka Mor area, the police said, adding that driver of the Mercedes, accused of culpable homicide, is still at large.

Sharing details, the police said on Wednesday, on receiving a PCR call reporting an accident near CNG Pump, Sector-17 in Dwarka, a police team was rushed to the scene of the inident.

“Both the injured were admitted to IG Hospital in Sector-9, Dwarka by an individual. Later, both were shifted to Venkateshwar Hospital. During the treatment, one of the injured, Arun Kumar died,” said a senior police official.