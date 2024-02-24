With Kahlo and Husain on Board

A world war destructs a world map

Another work, ‘Francis and Kabir’, brings us closer to the saints who have “healed mankind in the face of turbulence”. This painting features an improvised 13th-century circular map of the world, the Ebstorf Mappamundi, and depicts the “violent world” we have been living in. The map was created by Gervase of Ebstorf, roughly between 1234 to 1240, and was found in a convent in Ebstorf, Germany, in 1843. Unfortunately, it was destroyed in 1943 during the Hanover bombing of World War II. What survived were black-and-white photographs of the map, which were later reproduced. “I was fascinated by the fact that a world map was destroyed during the world war,” says the artist.

Inspired by this, Sheikh painted St Francis and Kabir on each side of the canvas, with Gandhi in the circular map between the two saints. Images of violence and peace comprise the map. It features instances of violence -- for example, the Syrian toddler who drowned, in an attempt to reach the Greek island of Kos, and washed up on a beach, or the Aleppo civil war, or migration events in India, and from around the world. “We live in an increasingly violent world, but how do we tackle it without being propagandist? I decided to bring in images of Gandhi, Kabir and St Francis to redeem this turbulent world with a healing touch. The canvas, ‘Francis and Kabir’, quotes them from archival references of paintings,” he says.

The circular map in ‘Francis and Kabir’ has been tweaked so that it can resonate with everyone. “My reworkings on that map bypasses orthodox religiosity, erases borders between regions, even East and West. Kabir appears as the weaver that he was and St Francis appears speaking to birds. Using newer symbols and motifs makes it multi-dimensional and contemporary, conveying the message of peace amid violence. Just as an activist protests when the world faces turbulence to express his dissent, an artist paints it,” he says.