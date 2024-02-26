18-month-old girl mauled to death by strays in Delhi

NEW DELHI: An 18-month-old girl was mauled to death by stray dogs in the Dhobhi Ghat area of New Delhi’s Tughlaq Lane, officials said on Sunday.

“The incident occurred around 6 pm on Saturday. The child was sitting outside her home when four to five dogs dragged her for several metres and mauled her to death,” an official of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) said.

The critically injured child was rushed to a local hospital where she died during treatment. After the autopsy, the body was handed over to the parents, he said.

“A team of veterinarians visited the spot and it was found that dogs in the area are vaccinated and sterilised. Police and forensic team’s inquiry will make things clearer,” he said.

The girl’s family said some people feed stray dogs in their locality and demanded action against them. “Around 6 pm, four to five stray dogs attacked our child, dragged her for 100-150 metres and mauled her,” said Ravi, the victim’s uncle.