Absconding in cheating cases, real estate fraudster nabbed from Haridwar

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested a 47-year-old managing director of a private firm who was involved in 21 cases of cheating and was declared Proclaimed Offender in 14 cases registered at different police stations of the city, an official said on Sunday.

The accused Pankaj Tyagi’s company, Bhanu Infotech had cheated numerous people on pretext of providing service of property buying, commercial property purchase and property legal adviser builder and developer, said the official.

DCP (Crime) Rakesh Paweriya said that an information about the possible hideouts of absconding accused in Haridwar and Dehradun areas of Uttarkhand was received after which a team was constituted to trace and nab the criminal.

“The accused Pankaj Tyagi was frequently changing his phone numbers and hideouts. Finally, he was apprehended from Rajlok Vihar, Phase-I, Jwalapur, Haridwar, while he had come to show a property to his client,” the DCP said.

“Tyagi confessed his involvement in cheating with numerous people in Delhi-NCR and absconding from different courts,” the official said. Accordingly, he was taken to Delhi and interrogated at length and was arrested under appropriate sections law.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Tyagi entered in Real Estate Business in early 2000 and earned lot of money in sale and purchase of lands in rural areas of Delhi. Later on in 2017/18, he expanded his business to NCR and opened his own company in name of Bhanu Infratech and started luring general public to invest in the plots/lands of his company in Faridabad and cheated huge amount from them.