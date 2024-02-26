Former SC judge inaugurates ‘Legal Sathi’ for free assistance to people

NEW DELHI: Former Supreme Court judge Justice Anil R Dave has inaugurated ‘Legal Sathi’, an online platform aiming to provide free legal assistance to every citizen in the country.

Launching the legal web line at the Justice Media Award 2023-2024 organised by North Delhi Lawyers’ Association, Justice Dave spoke about the contribution of legal journalists to the public.

“Legal journalists are doing a herculean task of giving news to people about whatever transpires in court. The court is a public place and whatever happens in trial is public. Whatever happens in the court, you are there to tell people so that they become aware and create an opinion,” he said.

The former top court judge also flagged issues of “inaccurate legal reporting” and media trials which can even influence the judges.

He also pointed out an instance of a journalist who faced contempt for publishing false news when he was in Gujarat High Court. Though the judge was asked the scribe to publish an apology, it was printed in the last page. After this, he ordered to publish the apology on the same spot where he published the earlier false news. “Though hesitant he did it. That is the danger of incorrect legal reporting!,” Justice Dave added.

Former chief justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court MM Kumar and Additional Law Secretary Dr. Anju Rathi Rana were also present during the occasion.

Several legal and crime journalists were felicitated at the event which also included two journalists from this newspaper -- Jaison Wilson and Ujwal Jalali.

NDLA Secretary Vineet Jindal said that the platform aims to give legal advice to every citizen in the country covering the remotest corners of the country where people cannot afford legal help.

