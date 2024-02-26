Implement Ayushman Bharat to reduce patients’ agony: Delhi Lt Governor tells CM Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Lt Governor V K Saxena has asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to implement the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat scheme in the city, saying its non-implementation is causing suffering to poor patients, officials said on Sunday.

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said the L-G is not aware of the ground realities. The patient load from the neighbouring BJP-ruled states’ hospitals is comparable to Delhi’s hospitals under Ayushman Bharat, he said.

Saxena has recalled the file related to Ayushman Bharat in regard to invoking Rule 19(5) of Transaction of Business Rules and asked the chief minister to implement the scheme at the earliest for the benefit of poorest of the poor, officials said.

“I am constrained to underline here that an issue as important as the very health of our people seems to have fallen prey to mindless politicking aimed only at one-upmanship and credit grabbing,” he said.

Saxena, while disposing the file outlined that the government, despite having given in-principle approval for the implementation of Ayushman Bharat scheme way back in 2018 and having announced it even in its budget in 2020, had stalled it.

He also outlined the fact that the waiting list for issue of ration card to the deserving beneficiaries has applicants waiting since 2018. In the absence of such documents, poor sick patients suffering from serious ailments could not avail of health benefits under other available schemes, he said.

He highlighted the state of public health and government hospitals in Delhi. “Be it availability of beds, construction of newer hospitals or the availability of diagnostic equipments as basic as CT scan machines and irregularities in the functioning of Mohalla clinics, all these leave much to be desired.