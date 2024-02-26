Register FIR in molestation case, Delhi court tells police

NEW DELHI: Police must register an FIR whenever they receive information regarding the commission of a cognisable offence, a court observed while directing a Delhi Police official to investigate an alleged molestation.

Metropolitan Magistrate Jyoti Nain was hearing a plea filed under Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) section 156(3) (power of magistrate to order investigation) against six people.

The court noted that the complainant and her family were attacked by six people on May 13, 2022. According to the plea, one of the accused tore the complainant’s clothes and forced himself upon her, but she was saved when the neighbours intervened.

In an order passed on February 23, the court further noted that police filed an action-taken report (ATR) saying the molestation allegations were not levelled by the complainant.“FIR is a bundle of information for initiation of legal machinery. It is the duty of police officials to register an FIR whenever they receive information regarding the commission of cognisable offence,” the court said.