DMRC to hold events for women commuters

NEW DELHI: In a move to celebrate International Women’s Day, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has introduced two special initiatives exclusively for women commuters.

These initiatives aim to empower and acknowledge the contributions of women in the Delhi Metro system.

One of the initiatives is an “Online Experience Sharing” event, where women commuters are encouraged to share their experiences. This platform will be open on the DMRC website from February 26 to February 29. Entries will be accepted until midnight on February 29, as reported by BNN Breaking.Simultaneously, a “Live Theme-Based Art Work” competition will be held at Hauz Khas, Rajiv Chowk, and Vishwavidyalaya Metro Stations on February 29, from 3 pm to 4 pm.

Those interested can register for the art competition through the DMRC website from February 25 to February 27. Furthermore, an online quiz will be hosted on the social media platform “X” from February 26 to March 1, 2024.