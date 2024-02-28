Day after missing ED date, Kejriwal gets 8th summons

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday issued a fresh summons to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the now-scrapped excise policy case, directing him to appear before it on March 4. The ED move came a day after Kejriwal skipped the ED summons.

Kejriwal has so far skipped seven summons issued by the federal investigative agency over the last four months, saying the notices “illegal”.

While skipping the 7th summons on Monday, the AAP had said that the CM would not appear before the ED. “A Delhi court will hear the the validity of ED summons on March 16 and the agency should wait for its order instead of sending summonses repeatedly,” the parry had said.

However, the probe agency went ahead and issued another summons to Kejriwal. Earlier, for repeatedly not complying with its summonses, the ED had approached the Rouse Avenue court against Kejriwal after which it had directed the CM to appear before it on February 17.

The central probe agency had told the court that the investigation carried out in the case so far has revealed that the excise policy 2021-22 was formulated “as a part of a criminal conspiracy by AAP leaders with deliberate loopholes to generate and channelise illegal funds unto themselves as well as to the party.”

Senior AAP leaders — Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, apart from communications in-charge Vijay Nair — have been arrested in this case.

The ED believes that the court has prima facie held Kejriwal guilty of “disobeying” the earlier notices, sources said.