First Meerut metro carriage arrives at NCRTC depot in Duhai

NEW DELHI: The first Meerut Metro train set has finally arrived at the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) Depot in Duhai, Ghaziabad. Consisting of three cars, the train set was transported on large trailers and has been unloaded for assembly and testing.

Recently, the first look of the Meerut Metro train set was unveiled by Vinay Kumar Singh, MD, NCRTC. Subsequently, Alstom handed over the first train set to NCRTC at Savli, Gujarat.

The ‘Make in India’ Meerut Metro train sets, with its modern design, is energy efficient, lightweight, and equipped with regenerative braking system, compatible with Automatic Train Protection (ATP), Automatic Train Control (ATC), and Automatic Train Operations (ATO) and has a maximum operational speed of 120 kmph, said officials privy to the developments.

The Meerut Metro corridor spans a length of 23 km and has 13 stations. Construction of the corridor is has been in progress, with most stations almost prepared to become operational.

For a first in the country, both Namo Bharat trains and Meerut metro trains will fly on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS infrastructure.

To enable this operation, NCRTC has implemented European Train Control system (ETCS) Level 2 signalling with Hybrid Level 3 over Long Term Evolution, marking a pioneering endeavour in global rail transportation.

It seamlessly integrates the RRTS and metro services within Meerut, allowing for closer headways and increased service frequency.

Meerut metro design encapsulates a modern aesthetic approach, prioritising optimized passenger comfort, safety, and security, officials have said. Metro operation will be synchronized with Platform Screen Doors at all stations, ensuring commuter safety and better crowd management

The coaches are air-conditioned, featuring comfortable seating, luggage racks, grab handles, USB device charging facility, and many other new-age facilities required for the convenience of commuters.

Comprising three-car train sets