Delhi reels under a spell of severe cold

By Anup Verma & Reet Kaur Sahni
A frigid gloom settles over the Capital; a haze gathering around you, clutching your feet, biting your face before creeping into your lungs. It catches a breathless you trying to soothen your red eyes as you walk in the morning greyness.
The national capital witnessed weeks of ‘cold days’, minimum temperature below 10 degrees Celsius while maximum temperature logged 5 degrees deals below the seasonal normal, the IMD qualified. With minimum temperature crawling below 4 degrees Celsius in two consecutive weeks, and no relief in sight in nearly a week, the city is reeling in the severe cold.
Last week, the weather office forecasted dense to very dense fog to prevail in the morning hours in pockets of northwest India at least until mid-week before the conditions become favourable due to the withdrawal of the northeast monsoon from India around 15th January. “Minimum temperature to remain in the range of 5-8 degrees Celsius over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh during the period,” the weatherman says.
Friday last, Delhi had thought it logged the coldest day of the month, the mercury recording 3.9 degrees Celsius at its lowest. However on Sunday, the cold bit in even harder, temperatures plummeting to a frigid 3.5 degrees.
The city braves through. Concrete and brick in their frozen slumber hold the residents warm within. Then, there are the one’s without; we do not see them through the blinding fog, in the toxic haze; the old, the ailing, and the children, who have huddled around fires (burning biomass in government language) , on the pavements, under the numerous flyovers, in ‘shelters’, bare feet wrapped in polythene sheets.
The city government says ‘there are measures in place’, ‘arrangements’ to alleviate the condition of the ones who are bare, the bare-lives. To verify the claims of the government and the implementations on the ground, we visit some of the government ‘shelter homes’. State of affairs; sordid, to put it bluntly. The agony expressed by the ‘beneficiaries’ reveal that certain aspects may have been overlooked by the government.
A ground report
For Jitender Kushwaha, a shelter home near Sarai Kale Khan means the least of the most basic facilities. The worst awaits in winter when there is shortage of blankets and mattresses; fog gathers in the temporary tents and hot water unavailable. “There is scarcity of even basic items, clean bathrooms; no fire for warmth in the extreme cold, little to no arrangements for children. The government should improve facilities so we can spend our nights a little better.”
Saroja, an elderly woman living at a shelter home near Kashmere Gate says shelter homes have become overcrowded due to the sharp dip in temperature. People without homes have flocked in large numbers, ‘overburdening’ the facilities. “There are non-functional toilets, almost no winter-preparedness measures; the centres should be managed in a more efficient manner. Here, it is colder with the river (the Yamuna) at hand. People keep struggling these days, with food scarcity and shortages of blankets,” she said.
Sohaib, a 44 years old labourer who lives in a shelter home near Nizamuddin said mattresses and blankets are not clean. “Few, living here, prefer to purchase our own mattresses and blankets. Who cannot afford have no option than using the dirty items,” Sohaib said. “A good thing…” he pauses to consider, “we get a place to sleep.”
Santosh Kumar, a resident of Gorakhpur currently resides in a shelter home behind Nizamuddin Dargah. “I have been much-relieved,” he tells. Kumar, a patient with a chronic leg injury, has been residing in the shelter home for over a year. He is helped to a doctor for regular visits by the attendants at the shelter, he says. When he is unable to go, doctors visit him. “Earlier, I used to work. However, following my injury, I am in no condition to work. I moved into this shelter home and have been living here for over a year. The environment here is good. The toilets are also close by. My condition requires me to have medicines from time to time, and the staff here ensures that I get them.”
Earlier admitted to a hospital, Kumar is one of the many patients who get discharged from hospitals and are referred to shelter homes. When questioned on why patients are referred to shelter homes, Kumar’s caretaker, Rattan, said, “Often, hospitals cannot keep patients for a long period of time. Sometimes, when the patient has been treated and requires extra care, they are sent to such camps.”
Rattan reveals, “Often, the shelters house patients who are addicted to alcohol or other substances. We even refer them to de-addiction centres after counselling at the shelter home. Among the shelter homes run by the NGOs, there are some that have the sole purpose of dealing with inhabitants with addictions.”
Another resident at a shelter home in south Delhi says, “Overall, the condition is stay-able. The problem we face at times is shortage of staff. Many of us here have health issues that require regular assistance. Often there is only one caretaker to help us move around. This causes great inconvenience to the rest of us needing help.”
Apart from de-addiction centres or those dealing with patients, there are other shelters that take care of young children. In a Munirka shelter home, children are taught and engaged in activities. Certain NGO’s have even hired teachers to facilitate education among children in the shelters and those who inhabit ‘jhuggi jhopdis’ or the shadows of flyovers.
DUSIB says
The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), a Delhi government outfit which looks over the arrangements for the ‘without- people’, claims to have set up 190 tents across the city to house the homeless though the cold nights. These tents accommodate approximately 8,000 to 9000 people. Around 60 tents have been kept as standby and will be used as per requirement, an official relayed.
The body informed that a total of 15 rescue teams have been deployed on the ground to create awareness about the arrangements. These teams identify clusters of homeless people and inform the control room, which dispatch volunteers to shift this populace to temporary shelters. Teams of doctors visit these shelters twice a week, the government boasts.
The shelters are equipped with facilities like drinking water, toilets, lockers for belongings, complaint boxes, first aid boxes and televisions, all for free. Each shelter home has a caretaker, available for eight hours every day, and a female security guard, the DUSIB lists benefits.
DUSIB teams pick up homeless people living on roads or in the open between 10 pm to 4 am every day, we are told. Each ‘rescue’ team is equipped with a vehicle, driver and two attendants. Receiving information on homeless people from the DUSIB control room or other sources, these teams pick them up from the identified location and take them to a nearby shelters, or hospital, if needed.
A centralised control room with dedicated staff has been set up at Punarwas Bhawan, I.P. Estate, to monitor and assist the rescue teams. The control room receives complaints and information 24x7 through a dedicated helpline, mobile app and through other sources. Now, in public awareness, the control room can be contacted through toll-free number 14461, 011-23378789 and 011-23370560 (landline) and +919871013284 (WhatsApp). A mobile app, ‘Rain Basera’, to track and rescue homeless people is also operational.
“Any person who comes across a homeless person along the roadside may simply click a photograph on their smartphone and submit it to the central control room. The central control room automatically locates the position of the sender/homeless person through GPS and informs rescue teams to take action,” the DUSIB had said in an earlier notice.
What caretakers had to say
Over 9,000 homeless people have found homes in shelters in the Capital, seeking relief, even if temporary, from the blue patches of cold on the fingertips. The issues in these habitations, however, are a whole different kettle of fish. From the grip of addiction to paucity of resources against the cold, shelters find themselves plagued by mismanagement.
Nitesh Kumar, Project Coordinator Society for Promotion of Youth and Masses that runs various shelters across Delhi, shares, “The biggest issue we face is addicts taking refuge in our shelters. With only one caretaker taking care of around 100 to 150 people in most cases, there is difficulty in managing the destitute.”
“We do have conflict resolution strategies and teams that help us train people. However, it is obvious that if so many people inhabit a place, there are bound to be conflicts,” he adds.
Kumar also points out that the homeless often choose to stay back on streets rather than put up in shelters. “Some choose sleep on the roads, hoping they would receive blankets or other resources from ‘people who come in cars to donate’. We request them to stop doing so. These shelter homes have been made to provide for them.”
Another shelter-keeper tells us, “The problem intensifies due to lack of clarity and uniformity in the rules of who to take in and who to refuse. While the Delhi Police urges us not to take in people without an ID card, the city government asks us to remain open for every homeless, round the clock.”
Questioning them on the dearth of resources, both caretakers refuted there being any such paucity. In fact, they expressed how they had an additional stock of resources from donors and the Delhi government.
‘Winter Action Plan’
There are nearly 200 DUSIB shelter homes, which are functional in the Capital at present with a capacity of nearly 7092 persons. DUSIB has also sets up tents on requirement basis, to accommodate further 2000 people on potential sites of high concentration to meet the increased demand for shelters during winter. Additional tents may come up in view of the conditions, the government has outlined for us.
DUSIB has been coordinating with the health department, Delhi Jal Board, MCD and other civic agencies have assembled to ‘ensure availability of basic amenities to the homeless people residing in night shelters.’
The DUSIB makes it sound all flowery and smooth. Homeless may approach a nearby shelter and avail the facility. On reaching the home, they would contact the caretaker who would provide them with a space (or bed, as per availability) for rest, shelter and issues them blankets as per need. The caretaker allows use of the facilities available at the homes to all persons, including electricity (lights), drinking water, toilet and bathing facility (wherever available), television, hot water, lockers to deposit belongings (where available), first aid, etc. and none is charged for availing said facilities. Caretakers remain available in shifts of 8 hours at each shelter and a women security guard in each shift at each woman shelter home.
Categories of shelters being operated by the DUSIB are general shelter homes, children shelter homes, shelter for disabled persons, women shelter homes, family shelter homes, shelters for drug addicts and recovery shelters for patients who need ‘care’ after being discharged from hospitals.
‘Death at a shelter home’ and a fiery exchange
Delhi BJP leveled grave allegations, blaming the city government for the death of hundreds of homeless people, accusing the government of negligence. The saffron party claimed that under the ‘mythologized’ Winter Action Plan, the homeless were expected to be taken to a safe place; the BJP alleged that 90% of the permanent and temporary night shelters are in harrowing conditions due to the government’s negligence.
AAP legislators asked the Delhi Legislative Assembly Privileges’ Committee to investigate the allegations raised. The move came after a ruling party MLA, refuting the Opposition’s statement on the floor of the Assembly, said he looked over the found monthly data on the number of deaths of homeless people in Delhi from June to December 15 on the Delhi Police website.
Members of the BJP displayed a report in the assembly, demanding a discussion on it. The Speaker had been notified about the discussion on this matter, and the Speaker acknowledged receiving the notice, but was unwilling to conduct an immediate discussion on the issue. Ramesh Bidhuri reminded him that BJP members had sent 12 notices under Rule 55 for discussion, but none of them were approved for discussion.
The school-goers dilemma
School-goers, especially those enrolled in primary classes have been facing hardships due to the inclement conditions prevailing in the city. The city government closed schools for students upto class 5 till January 12.
District admins of Noida, Grugram, Ghaziabad also closed schools for primary students, urging schools to conduct online classes.
“In view of the prevailing condition, there will be no classes for primary sections in physical mode in any government, government-aided and recognised private schools for the next five days,” said a statement issued.