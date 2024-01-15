Delhi reels under a spell of severe cold

The city braves through. Concrete and brick in their frozen slumber hold the residents warm within. Then, there are the one’s without; we do not see them through the blinding fog, in the toxic haze; the old, the ailing, and the children, who have huddled around fires (burning biomass in government language) , on the pavements, under the numerous flyovers, in ‘shelters’, bare feet wrapped in polythene sheets.

The city government says ‘there are measures in place’, ‘arrangements’ to alleviate the condition of the ones who are bare, the bare-lives. To verify the claims of the government and the implementations on the ground, we visit some of the government ‘shelter homes’. State of affairs; sordid, to put it bluntly. The agony expressed by the ‘beneficiaries’ reveal that certain aspects may have been overlooked by the government.

A ground report

For Jitender Kushwaha, a shelter home near Sarai Kale Khan means the least of the most basic facilities. The worst awaits in winter when there is shortage of blankets and mattresses; fog gathers in the temporary tents and hot water unavailable. “There is scarcity of even basic items, clean bathrooms; no fire for warmth in the extreme cold, little to no arrangements for children. The government should improve facilities so we can spend our nights a little better.”

Saroja, an elderly woman living at a shelter home near Kashmere Gate says shelter homes have become overcrowded due to the sharp dip in temperature. People without homes have flocked in large numbers, ‘overburdening’ the facilities. “There are non-functional toilets, almost no winter-preparedness measures; the centres should be managed in a more efficient manner. Here, it is colder with the river (the Yamuna) at hand. People keep struggling these days, with food scarcity and shortages of blankets,” she said.

Sohaib, a 44 years old labourer who lives in a shelter home near Nizamuddin said mattresses and blankets are not clean. “Few, living here, prefer to purchase our own mattresses and blankets. Who cannot afford have no option than using the dirty items,” Sohaib said. “A good thing…” he pauses to consider, “we get a place to sleep.”

Santosh Kumar, a resident of Gorakhpur currently resides in a shelter home behind Nizamuddin Dargah. “I have been much-relieved,” he tells. Kumar, a patient with a chronic leg injury, has been residing in the shelter home for over a year. He is helped to a doctor for regular visits by the attendants at the shelter, he says. When he is unable to go, doctors visit him. “Earlier, I used to work. However, following my injury, I am in no condition to work. I moved into this shelter home and have been living here for over a year. The environment here is good. The toilets are also close by. My condition requires me to have medicines from time to time, and the staff here ensures that I get them.”

Earlier admitted to a hospital, Kumar is one of the many patients who get discharged from hospitals and are referred to shelter homes. When questioned on why patients are referred to shelter homes, Kumar’s caretaker, Rattan, said, “Often, hospitals cannot keep patients for a long period of time. Sometimes, when the patient has been treated and requires extra care, they are sent to such camps.”

Rattan reveals, “Often, the shelters house patients who are addicted to alcohol or other substances. We even refer them to de-addiction centres after counselling at the shelter home. Among the shelter homes run by the NGOs, there are some that have the sole purpose of dealing with inhabitants with addictions.”

Another resident at a shelter home in south Delhi says, “Overall, the condition is stay-able. The problem we face at times is shortage of staff. Many of us here have health issues that require regular assistance. Often there is only one caretaker to help us move around. This causes great inconvenience to the rest of us needing help.”

Apart from de-addiction centres or those dealing with patients, there are other shelters that take care of young children. In a Munirka shelter home, children are taught and engaged in activities. Certain NGO’s have even hired teachers to facilitate education among children in the shelters and those who inhabit ‘jhuggi jhopdis’ or the shadows of flyovers.

DUSIB says

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), a Delhi government outfit which looks over the arrangements for the ‘without- people’, claims to have set up 190 tents across the city to house the homeless though the cold nights. These tents accommodate approximately 8,000 to 9000 people. Around 60 tents have been kept as standby and will be used as per requirement, an official relayed.

The body informed that a total of 15 rescue teams have been deployed on the ground to create awareness about the arrangements. These teams identify clusters of homeless people and inform the control room, which dispatch volunteers to shift this populace to temporary shelters. Teams of doctors visit these shelters twice a week, the government boasts.

The shelters are equipped with facilities like drinking water, toilets, lockers for belongings, complaint boxes, first aid boxes and televisions, all for free. Each shelter home has a caretaker, available for eight hours every day, and a female security guard, the DUSIB lists benefits.

DUSIB teams pick up homeless people living on roads or in the open between 10 pm to 4 am every day, we are told. Each ‘rescue’ team is equipped with a vehicle, driver and two attendants. Receiving information on homeless people from the DUSIB control room or other sources, these teams pick them up from the identified location and take them to a nearby shelters, or hospital, if needed.

A centralised control room with dedicated staff has been set up at Punarwas Bhawan, I.P. Estate, to monitor and assist the rescue teams. The control room receives complaints and information 24x7 through a dedicated helpline, mobile app and through other sources. Now, in public awareness, the control room can be contacted through toll-free number 14461, 011-23378789 and 011-23370560 (landline) and +919871013284 (WhatsApp). A mobile app, ‘Rain Basera’, to track and rescue homeless people is also operational.

“Any person who comes across a homeless person along the roadside may simply click a photograph on their smartphone and submit it to the central control room. The central control room automatically locates the position of the sender/homeless person through GPS and informs rescue teams to take action,” the DUSIB had said in an earlier notice.