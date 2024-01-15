Delhi: L-G’s nod to 32 establishments to operate 24x7

NEW DELHI: With an aim to generate employment, enhance income, and augment economic activity, Delhi L-G VK Saxena has approved the exemption to 32 establishments to operate 24 hours and all 365 days, an official said on Sunday.

Of these, seven establishments had applied for exemption for their women employees during the night time. with assurance of the safety of employees.

The commercial activities of these establishments include logistics and courier services, hotels and restaurants, retail trade, storage management services, Ayurveda and food products.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd, Hiveloop, E-Commerce E-Pvt Ltd, Sunny Ridge Kila Resorts, Scootsy Logistics, Organic India Pvt. Ltd. and Bikanerwala International are among the companies receiving the approval.

With this, the total number of establishments that have been granted exemptions in the last year has risen to 667. Of these, 29 applications were approved in August while 83 were in November.

According to the Delhi Shops and Establishment Act, no young person or woman can be required or allowed to work, whether as an employee or otherwise, between 9 pm to 7 am during summer and 8 pm to 8 am during winter. The organisation receiving approval from the L-G are now exempted from this guideline.

A total of 52 applications were received by Labour Department till December 21, of which 20 were incomplete/ duplicate/deficient in certain respects and have been temporarily kept on hold, the official added.