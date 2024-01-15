Delhi: Six die of toxic fumes from coal brazier

NEW DELHI: In another incident of “death from coal brazier”, six people, including four members of a family, died allegedly after inhaling toxic fumes, officials said on Sunday.
“On Sunday morning around 7 am, a PCR call was received at Alipur police station, saying one person was found lying unconscious at Khera Kalan village in Delhi. Immediately staff was rushed to the spot,” a senior police officer said.
Police said they found that the door of the room was locked from inside. “Our teams first broke the glass window and managed to open the door. Later, the team found four people inside of the room in an unconscious state. They were rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared them dead,” the officer said.
Police said that the forensic team and the crime team found a coal brazier (angithi) inside the room.
Prima facie, it seems that all four died due to suffocation, police said. Further investigation and proceedings into the matter has been started under section 174 of the CrPC, they said.
The deceased have been identified as Rakesh (40), who was a driver of a water tanker, his wife Lalita (38), their two sons Piyush (8), and Sunny (7), they said.
Inderpuri area
In a similar incident, two Nepal-native men were found dead in their room after they allegedly inhaled toxic fumes from a coal brazier in Inderpuri area of west Delhi, police said.
“A call was received at 8.30 am that two persons residing in a room are not opening their rented house door,” a police officer said.
Police said that it was found that the two men were locked in their third-floor room from the inside.
“The door was forced open and two people were found unconscious. They were rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them dead,’ the officer said.
“One ‘angithi’ with burnt residue was found in the room. There was one window that was found to be closed. No injuries were found on the bodies,” said the officer.
According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Ram Bahadur (57) and Abhishek (22). Police said Bahadur was a driver by profession and Abhishek was working as a domestic help.
Police have started further investigation and proceedings into the matter under section 174 CrPC.
Delhi is reeling under severe cold conditions as the minimum temperature dropped to 3.5 degrees Celsius -- this winter’s lowest -- on Sunday morning.
On Januray 11, a couple in west Delhi’s Dwarka died after allegedly inhaling toxic gas after they left a coal brazier burning in their room, police said on Wednesday.
Accordng to the police, there was a small window in the house of the deceased, which was locked. The couple lived in a one-bedroom house and worked as labourers in the national capital. A case registered under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.
