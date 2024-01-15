Delhi: Six die of toxic fumes from coal brazier

NEW DELHI: In another incident of “death from coal brazier”, six people, including four members of a family, died allegedly after inhaling toxic fumes, officials said on Sunday.

“On Sunday morning around 7 am, a PCR call was received at Alipur police station, saying one person was found lying unconscious at Khera Kalan village in Delhi. Immediately staff was rushed to the spot,” a senior police officer said.

Police said they found that the door of the room was locked from inside. “Our teams first broke the glass window and managed to open the door. Later, the team found four people inside of the room in an unconscious state. They were rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared them dead,” the officer said.

Police said that the forensic team and the crime team found a coal brazier (angithi) inside the room.

Prima facie, it seems that all four died due to suffocation, police said. Further investigation and proceedings into the matter has been started under section 174 of the CrPC, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Rakesh (40), who was a driver of a water tanker, his wife Lalita (38), their two sons Piyush (8), and Sunny (7), they said.