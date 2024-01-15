How many houses did Kejriwal build for poor, asks BJP

NEW DELHI: Countering the AAP’s allegations of conspiring to demolish slums in Delhi, the BJP claimed the Centre has built thousands of houses for the poor including those living in Kathputli colony, Kalkaji and Jailerwala Bagh.

“Centre is continuously providing free ration to 72 lakh people in Delhi, besides over 2 lakhs free Ujjwala connections and Sunidhi employment loans to lakhs of poor,” Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva. Attacking AAP, Sachdeva said, “Kejriwal should tell how many houses he has given to the poor during his tenure.”

“AAP is surrounded by corruption charges and is trying to mislead slum dwellers,” he alleged.