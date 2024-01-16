Rani Khera industrial area gets Delhi L-G's nod

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena has given his nod for notifying 147 acres of land in northwest Delhi’s Rani Khera locality for developing it as an industrial area, Raj Niwas officials said on Monday.

The Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (DSIIDC) had plans to develop the multi-level manufacturing hub but in the wake of the National Green Tribunal’s stay on December 14, 2017, the project got stuck till the Supreme Court vacated the stay on July 31, 2023.

After the legal hurdles were cleared, the Delhi government’s Industries department sought Saxena’s approval on January 3 for notifying Rani Khera for development as an industrial area by the DSIIDC.

While submitting the proposal, the L-G was informed that the Centre’s law officer has opined that the judgment passed by the top court clarifies that the land in question is released from being used for the purpose of the solid waste management and hence, the querist is not prevented from using the land for the purposes for which it was acquired.

The L-G’s nod comes three months after he gave similar approval for specifying 55.20 acres of land at Baprola Industrial area in September 2023 and 920 acres of land at Kanjhawala Industrial area in May 2023.