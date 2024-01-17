Delhi: L-G nod to 420 additional posts in forensic labs

NEW DELHI: In a bid to enhance the capacity of the city’s Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), L-G VK Saxena has approved the restructuring of scientific, administrative, IT, and accounts cadre posts in the forensic agency, Raj Niwas said on Tuesday.

According to officials, this restructuring will be at par with the cadre structure of the Directorate of Forensic Science Services (DFSS) under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Officials said that the restructuring of the cadre, carried out on the L-G insistence to meet the laboratory’s requirements, will create 420 additional posts and abolish 144 posts, in various categories, which had become redundant.

While a total of 196 scientific posts have been created, 142 posts have been created in the new structure for the crime scene management division, officials said.