Sarojini scare amid dwindling footfall

NEW DELHI: Sarojini Market, a bustling shopping destination in South Delhi, boasting incredibly low prices, has a host of issues concerning it. Pedestrian paths in need of repair, lack of sign boards for directions, reduced parking facilities, dearth of water ATMs in the market; the list goes on.
Minimised footfall in the market has worried shopkeepers. Post Covid, when the situation normalised, the constructing agency restricted the 18 entries into the area, including seven from Ring Road, four from Hoshiyar Singh Marg, and four from the road connecting to Sarojini Nagar depot.
“Even the major entries from Sarojini Nagar Police Station and Mother Dairy have been shut down. Currently we have only two roads connect ing the market. Unfortunately this has badly affected our overall footfall,” said Ashok Randhawa, president of Sarojini Market Traders’ Association.
Meanwhile in terms of removal of unauthorized vendors and hawkers, the enforcement director (south) was directed to start weekly drives to strict the movement of illegal hawkers. The enforcement director and market association were to cooperate to identify those who create nuisance in the market in 2023.
One of the shopkeepers, Vijay Shankar said, “I think every shopkeeper is against street vendors. They distract customers which leads to decreased footfall and hampers our sale. These vendors should be given some space outside the market.”
Meanwhile talking about the safety and public amenities in the market, customer Shreya Mahajan said, “No washrooms are available in Sarojini; there are no security arrangements or police.”