Sarojini scare amid dwindling footfall

NEW DELHI: Sarojini Market, a bustling shopping destination in South Delhi, boasting incredibly low prices, has a host of issues concerning it. Pedestrian paths in need of repair, lack of sign boards for directions, reduced parking facilities, dearth of water ATMs in the market; the list goes on.

Minimised footfall in the market has worried shopkeepers. Post Covid, when the situation normalised, the constructing agency restricted the 18 entries into the area, including seven from Ring Road, four from Hoshiyar Singh Marg, and four from the road connecting to Sarojini Nagar depot.

“Even the major entries from Sarojini Nagar Police Station and Mother Dairy have been shut down. Currently we have only two roads connect ing the market. Unfortunately this has badly affected our overall footfall,” said Ashok Randhawa, president of Sarojini Market Traders’ Association.