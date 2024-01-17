Water shortage set to worsen in south Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Tuesday said the water supply will be affected in several areas in the national capital on January 18 and January 19 for 16 hours, citing the installation of a flowmeter and maintenance work at the Sonia Vihar Water Treatment Plant (WTP).

Residents are advised to store adequate water, it said, adding tankers will be available on request. “Due to the installation of flowmeter in South Delhi rising main at Sonia Vihar WTP and other maintenance works, the supply will remain affected for 16 hours. The water supply will not be available on January 18 from 10 am to the morning of January 19,” the notice said.

The areas likely to be affected are Kailash Nagar, Sarai Kale Khan, Jal Vihar, Lajpat Nagar, Moolchand Hospital, Greater Kailash, Vasant Kunj, Devli, Ambedkar Nagar, Okhla, Kalkaji and Govindpuri.

Other areas where water supply will be affected for 16 hours from January 18 are Shyam Nagar Colony, Okhla Sabzi Mandi, Amar Colony, Dakshin Puri, Panchsheel Park, Shahpur Jat, Kotla Mubarak Pur, Sarita Vihar, Sidhartha Nagar, Apollo, Malviya Nagar, Chhatarpur and parts of the NDMC and their adjoining areas.