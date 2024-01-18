JNU to hold students elections soon, says University V-C

NEW DELHI: Following protests by the students union of the Jawaharlal Nehru University against the alleged delay in the students’ elections, the Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit on Wednesday said that the varsity will soon hold the elections once the new session begins next month.
Santishree said that she has signed a file on Wednesday finalizing the date for the new semester. “The last day for the verification process of the admission will be February 1 and the new term will kick off from February 2. Accordingly, the elections will be held as stipulated by the Lyndogh committee. That is within 6 to 8 weeks from the commencement of the term,” Santishree added.
She added, “There has been no delay in the students’ elections as what the students are claiming. Student elections are held only after the new term begins and we were waiting for the PhD admissions to end. JNU is a research University and 65% of our students are research students and we were waiting for the admission process to end.”
Meanwhile, the JNUSU on Wednesday gave a call for ‘Gherao DoS’ with the demand of immediate conduct of JNUSU elections, addressing the hostel infrastructure, opening of Barack Hostel, release of hostel and single seat list.
A JNUSU leader said, “Although, the dean of students met the JNUSU delegation, there was no concrete response regarding the election dates. The only response received was regarding the hostel lists, which will be processed by the end of this month.” The JNUSU also gave a call to the student community to join in the protest calls and to not co-operate with the administration unless the dates of the elections are declared.
The JNUSU also made an appeal to students to gather at SL-SIS lawn for ‘Postcard Campaign’ to collectively raise the demand for ‘campus democracy’. Santishree said, “The poor visitor has no role to play in this but it may be a part of their campaign. Meanwhile, it seems that the students are protesting in order to gain votes already.”